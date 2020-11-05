Thursday: 17.2% daily rate; 9,723 tests, 1540 positive, 29 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 17.2%* Thursday. There are 231 currently hospitalized (+11 change) due to COVID. Out of 9,723 tests, 1540 were positive. There were 29 new deaths (568 total). 9,224 active cases.

COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

9,723 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

910,816 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

1,540 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

49,837 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

17.15% – Daily Positivity Rate**

9,224 Total Active Cases

+653 Individuals from yesterday

854 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (680 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

40,017 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

231 – Currently Hospitalized

+11 - Individuals from yesterday

29 – New Deaths*** (568 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

· Man in his 50s from Benson County.

· Woman in her 70s from Burleigh County.

· Woman in her 60s from Burleigh County.

· Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.

· Woman in her 40s from Cass County.

· Man in his 80s from Dickey County.

· Man in his 80s from Dickey County.

· Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County.

· Man in his 50s from Grand Forks County.

· Man in his 80s from Grand Forks County.

· Woman in her 90s from Hettinger County.

· Man in his 70s from Kidder County.

· Man in his 70s from Morton County.

· Man in his 80s from Morton County.

· Woman in her 90s from Nelson County.

· Man in his 80s from Pierce County.

· Woman in her 80s from Towner County.

· Man in his 80s from Traill County.

· Woman in her 50s from Traill County.

· Man in his 80s from Traill County.

· Woman in her 100s from Ward County.

· Man in his 90s from Ward County.

· Man in his 80s from Ward County.

· Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

· Man in his 60s from Ward County.

· Man in his 80s from Ward County.

· Woman in her 30s from Ward County.

· Woman in her 60s from Ward County.

· Man in his 80s from Williams County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Adams County - 4

· Barnes County - 30

· Benson County – 14

· Billings County - 1

· Bottineau County - 9

· Burke County - 5

· Burleigh County - 214

· Cass County - 266

· Cavalier County - 19

· Dickey County – 12

· Divide County – 3

· Dunn County – 5

· Eddy County – 14

· Emmons County - 2

· Foster County – 12

· Golden Valley County - 2

· Grand Forks County - 101

· Grant County – 2

· Griggs County – 6

· Hettinger County - 3

· Kidder County - 1

· LaMoure County – 4

· McHenry County – 12

· McIntosh County - 2

· McKenzie County - 14

· McLean County - 19

· Mercer County - 13

· Morton County - 84

· Mountrail County - 25

· Nelson County – 6

· Oliver County - 3

· Pembina County - 37

· Pierce County - 18

· Ramsey County - 38

· Ransom County – 9

· Richland County - 20

· Rolette County – 21

· Sargent County - 7

· Sioux County - 7

· Stark County – 64

· Steele County - 2

· Stutsman County - 64

· Towner County - 8

· Traill County - 24

· Walsh County - 48

· Ward County - 221

· Williams County – 45

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. There is a lag in the time deaths are reported to the NDDoH. **** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

