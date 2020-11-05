Advertisement

SD border towns split on whether to accept dispensaries

(KFYR-TV)
By Max Grossfeld
Published: Nov. 4, 2020
PIERRE, S.D. (KFYR) - Cannabis will soon be legal in South Dakota.

Voters approved two separate ballot measures, one changing the state’s constitution to allow for recreational use, another changing state law to establish a medical marijuana program.

But if people in central North Dakota wanted to head south to sample the smokable substance recreationally, where would they have to go?

Aberdeen, S.D., is the third largest city in South Dakota, sitting about 40 minutes south of the North Dakota border, and about two-and-a-half hours south of Jamestown.

Mayor Travis Schaunaman says he was surprised, but not concerned, when he saw recreational cannabis passed.

“I think it’s probably a good thing that we trust our citizens to medicate themselves and to take whatever kind of recreational drugs and alcohol that they see fit for their own purposes,” says Schaunaman.

Schaunaman says with Aberdeen’s size, he expects to see dispensaries pop up around town, with a similar permitting process to alcohol.

“This’ll be new territory. It wouldn’t surprise me to see those same type of permitting processes scramble to kind of come to be, kind of seeing as, it’s sort of a one-for-one operation,” said Schaunaman.

Closer to Bismarck, Mobridge Mayor Gene Cox says he doesn’t think his community will be as accepting of a cannabis sales.

“Probably not. You’re asking me my kneejerk commentary, I don’t know. I’m going to say probably not,” said Cox.

Just over the river, on the Standing Rock Reservation, is the city of McLaughlin. Chairman Mike Faith says a tribal run dispensary is unlikely, because his people don’t follow their own laws, and marijuana is still illegal under their justice code.

“If somebody beyond the tribal structure, a township, a county, decided to put something up like that...it would be probably met with strong resistance,” said Faith.

Despite marijuana becoming legal in South Dakota, its recreational use is illegal in North Dakota, so if you go south to try it, you could face consequences if you bring it back.

An interesting quirk to South Dakota’s medical marijuana law is that it does allow out-of-state card holders to buy cannabis in medical dispensaries.

However, North Dakota’s law only protects patients if they buy in-state, so if a medical card holder went south and brought it back, they wouldn’t be protected.

