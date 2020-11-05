Power outages in Minot
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. - A handful of power outages are impacting the city of Minot late Thursday morning.
According to the Xcel Energy website, five outages were impacting more than 7,000 customers, as of 11:15 a.m.
It’s unclear what caused the outages. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.
