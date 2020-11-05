Power outages in Minot

MINOT, N.D. - A handful of power outages are impacting the city of Minot late Thursday morning.

According to the Xcel Energy website, five outages were impacting more than 7,000 customers, as of 11:15 a.m.

It’s unclear what caused the outages. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

