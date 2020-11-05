Minot City Manager finalists connect through virtual open house

MINOT, N.D. – Residents of the city of Minot got the chance to connect directly to potential city managers earlier this evening through a virtual open house hosted by the city.

Candidates Harold Stewart, Ray Agbabiaka, and Shawn Henessee were given 30 minutes apiece to share their experience, backgrounds, and answer questions being streamed from citizens on Facebook and YouTube.

They each touched on topics such as tribal relations, environmental stewardship, connecting with local law enforcement and their thoughts on the city so far.

“Minot has been growing and adapting over the last several years and I think it will continue to do so and I would love to be a part of that,” said Stewart.

“The experiences are there, the education is there, and the integrity to make all these things work, I will bring all those to the table,” said Agbabiaka

“Things that the city would like the incoming city manager to focus on, I think I have a lot of background and experience in those areas and I think I would be very effective as a city manager because of that background and experience,” said Henessee.

All three candidates will be interviewed for the position Thursday morning at 9 a.m. in front of the City Council.

Community members are encouraged to tune in through the city’s social media platforms or on Channel 19.

You can find the City’s Facebook page here.

You can find the City’s YouTube page here.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.