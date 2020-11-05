Minot Central Dispatch experiencing issue with 911 cell phone calls

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Central Dispatch is experiencing an outage impacting cell phone-initiated 911 calls, according to a post on the Minot Police Department’s Facebook page.

Police are asking the public to use a land line if possible to call 911 during an emergency.

They said if a landline is not available to call 911 on a cell phone and a dispatcher will call back immediately.

It’s unclear if this is connected to a power outage Thursday morning in Minot that impacted more than 7,000 Xcel Energy customers.

The widespread outage was caused by an issue at the Souris substation and has been fixed, according to Xcel.

