Advertisement

Minot Central Dispatch experiencing issue with 911 cell phone calls

(MGN, Pixabay, (<a href="http://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/">License Link</a>) / <a href="https://pixabay.com/photos/iphone-x-iphone-x-mobile-4038013/">Image Source Link</a>))
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Central Dispatch is experiencing an outage impacting cell phone-initiated 911 calls, according to a post on the Minot Police Department’s Facebook page.

Police are asking the public to use a land line if possible to call 911 during an emergency.

They said if a landline is not available to call 911 on a cell phone and a dispatcher will call back immediately.

It’s unclear if this is connected to a power outage Thursday morning in Minot that impacted more than 7,000 Xcel Energy customers.

The widespread outage was caused by an issue at the Souris substation and has been fixed, according to Xcel.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday: 14.2% daily rate; 8,377 tests, 1116 positive, 12 deaths
Young girl dies in Hebron apartment fire
UPDATE: Missing Halliday man found dead
AG: North Dakota governor can’t fill dead candidate’s seat
Pedestrian killed in crash Tuesday in Minot

Latest News

First District Health Unit in Minot in contact with White House on pandemic
Bismarck man charged federally for mailing LSD and other drugs
Middle school teacher creates chemical reaction in class with exploding pumpkins
Woman crashes into hangar door, aircraft at Bismarck Airport