Man arrested for shooting at pheasants out car window

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Hazelton man was arrested Wednesday for shooting at pheasant out of his car window and having crystal meth.

Emmons County deputies say a witness saw 67-year-old, Terry Zoller, shooting at the birds out of his car window on a rural Emmons county road on Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies made contact with Zoller who admitted to shooting his shotgun earlier. While talking to deputies, Zoller stepped on a meth pipe that he had taken out of his pocket in an attempt to destroy it.

According to the affidavit, the glass pipe contained crystal meth. Deputies also found 5.3 grams of meth and two baggies of marijuana on Zoller.

Zoller is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to previous charges.

Zoller is charged with prohibited firearm, reckless endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and driving while license is suspended.

He is being held on a $1,000 bond.

