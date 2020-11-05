Hebron neighbors tried to rescue 4-year-old trapped in fire

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An overnight fire in Hebron claimed the life of a child, and sent two others to the hospital.

Residents in the small town are still processing the tragic events from a Tuesday night fire that claimed the life of a four year old girl.

Your News Leader spoke with neighbors who say they were the first on scene and dialed 911.

Pictures show flames coming out of the roof of the apartment complex on Lincoln Avenue Tuesday night.

“I saw the house go up in big flames,” said Joan McKinzey, a neighbor.

Neighbors, Patrick Mishel and Patty Constans, walked back to what remains of the complex.

“I just can’t get rid of the visions of what happened last night, it’s very troubling,” said Constans, a neighbor.

They say they were one of the first to arrive on scene, when they learned a young girl was trapped in the home.

“She said I can’t get to the little girl, I couldn’t get to my little girl, my little girl is in there and it was just heart reaching,” said Constans.

“The little girl losing her life was the worst part of it,” said McKinzey.

Mishel was one of many neighbors trying to help rescue the girl.

“I went to help but the flames just threw us back, they were just big flames,” said Mishel.

Flames destroyed all three levels, turning the once yellow house into black ruins.

“I guess the only positive thing is that people will probably come together and be supportive of the people and help them out,” said McKinzey.

The items once stored in this home can be replaced, but those living near will never forget the life that was lost inside.

The Hebron fire department says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

