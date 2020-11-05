Advertisement

First District Health Unit in Minot in contact with White House on pandemic

By Sasha Strong
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 2:18 PM CST
MINOT ,N.D. – Leadership with First District Health Unit said they have been in talks with the White House about the status of COVID in the state and Ward County.

Executive Director Lisa Clute said they received a report on Oct. 25, from the White House stating that North Dakota has the highest rate in the country for new cases.

She also told the public that the report  indicated North Dakota is the seventh highest in the country for positivity.

Clute went on to say that the White house categorized Ward County and Minot as in the red.

“The report indicates that Minot is in the red category for the metro area and the counties identified as such are Ward, McLean, and Bottineau,” said Clute.

Clute also said The White House is recommending that prevention efforts and tests intensify.

