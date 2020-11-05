Advertisement

County by County, November 4, 2020

(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – In this week’s County by County segment, we look at two medical services offered, a Backpack Buddies program, and ice-skating returns as temperatures drop.

---

TGU Towner is hosting a Backpack Buddies program Fill the Bus event.

It’s Nov. 9-13.

Monday through Friday have different themes for food donations, like “Meat Monday” and “Treat Tuesday,” however they are accepting any donations throughout the whole week.

You can drop off those donations at the TGU Towner school, where they have a small bus parked in front of the school.

If you have any questions about the event, please call 701-537-5414.

---

As winter draws near, Rugby is kicking off their ice-skating season this weekend.

Ice skating at the Al Wentz Arena kicks off this Sunday, Nov. 8. It will be from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The community skating will be open every Sunday during that time until April.

The Al Wentz arena is located on Highway 2 southeast in Rugby.

Family passes and single passes are available for the season.

---

In Cando, the Towner County Medical Center and Independent Radiology Services are doing free CT lung cancer screenings.

The free screenings are every Monday through Friday until the end of the month, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

There are specific qualifications to receive this, such as being over 55 years old and have smoked one pack of cigarettes per day for 30 or more years.

To schedule, call 701-968-2541.

This event is in recognition of lung cancer awareness month.

---

First District Health Unit is offering daily flu shot clinics in Ward County.

The Minot office is at 801 11th Avenue SW.

It will be at Entrance B of the building.

It is by appointment only.

To schedule that appointment, call 701-852-1376.

