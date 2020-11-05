Advertisement

Bismarck man charged federally for mailing LSD and other drugs

By Julie Martin
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A North Dakota man was indicted on federal charges related to mailing drugs from a Bismarck post office to New Jersey.

An undercover investigator for the Red Bank Police Department in New Jersey completed five separate drug transactions with Joshua Wynveen between December 2019 and October 2020.

According to the affidavit, Wynveen would sell him LSD, Xanax, Oxycodone, DMT, Ketamine and mushrooms.

In all the transactions, the undercover investigator would transfer money to Wynveen’s bank and Wynveen would ship the drugs through USPS.

On Oct. 19, police executed a search warrant for Wynveen’s home and found a plastic bag containing Xanax pills. He told officers he sells Xanax and other controlled substances.

According to the affidavit, another individual in a different state is under investigation for being involved in the trades.

Wynveen is indicted for conspiracy to distribute one gram or more of LSD.

The five transactions contained the following:

  • 494 Xanax pills and four ounces of mushrooms.
  • One and a half ounces of mushrooms, 1,020 Xanax pulls, 100 gel tabs of LSD and DMT.
  • 1,001 Xanax pills, and 287 squares of LSD.
  • 4.655 grams of LSD, and a bag of 15.966 grams of both LSD and Oxycodone.
  • 1,000 Ketamine pills.

