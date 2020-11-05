Alzheimer’s Disease

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month which is a time for more Americans to learn more about the disease that affects more than 3 million Americans every year.

Today we want to learn more about recognizing Alzheimer’s, supporting those living with it and helping our kids understand what’s happening to loved ones so we have Charles Fuschillo, the President and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of American is joining us all the way from New York to talk about the new book, “Dancing With Granddad.”

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.