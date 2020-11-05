Advertisement

AG says Gov. Burgum can’t make an appointment for District 8 House

(KFYR-TV)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - David Andahl won a District 8 State House seat on election night, despite passing away from COVID-19 in early October.

Now, since he can’t serve, who can take his seat is under question.

State leaders are at odds on who has the power to choose who gets to fill David Andahl’s House seat.

The morning after the election, Gov. Doug Burgum announced he intends to appoint Wade Boeshans, chairman of the Lignite Energy Council, to the seat.

He cited that North Dakota’s constitution allows him to make an appointment to any vacant office if there’s no other law preventing him to do so.

But other state leaders have a different opinion.

The Secretary of State and Attorney General haven’t previously mentioned any powers the governor could have in this situation, instead they’ve said the seat could either be filled by a District Republican Party appointment, or through a special election petitioned by voters.

Attorney General Stenehjem said he stands with his previous decision to allow the District 8 Republican Chair to appoint someone to take David Andahl’s seat.

“To come in and impose a legislator that was never selected by anybody in that district creates some constitutional issues,” said Stenehjem.

Stenehjem thinks it’s too soon to name a replacement for Andahl’s seat.

“The reason I think it’s untimely is because the election was held yesterday, but those are unofficial results,” said Stenehjem. The state canvassing board meets on Nov. 13 to verify results, but legislator’s terms don’t end until the end of November.

Stenehjem has advised Secretary of State Al Jaeger to follow his lead and is expecting him to do so, as he’s agreed with Stenehjem’s legal opinions thus far.

Jaeger added he technically cannot give Burgum’s appointee a certificate of appointment because he hasn’t been elected.

The Democratic-NPL Party commented on the matter saying Kathrin Volochenko, who came in third, should assume the position.

