12 North Dakota counties experiencing 911 outages

911
911(WITN)
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Emergency Services says 12 counties are experiencing issues with their 911 emergency system.

Emergency Services Communications Chief, Eric Jensen and State Radio Director Dan Donlin say say Morton, Dunn, Hettinger, Logan, Sheridan, Burke, Oliver, Mercer, Stark, McLean, Emmons and Ward counties have 911 outages.

Jensen says callers cannot hear the dispatcher when they dial 911, but the dispatcher can hear the caller.

Dispatchers can call the original caller back and the line is then fixed.

Jensen says there are technicians working on the issue.

Those needing emergency services can connect to a dispatcher at 701-328-9921.

