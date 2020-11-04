Advertisement

Young girl dies in Hebron apartment fire

Hebron fire
Hebron fire(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEBRON, N.D. - The Morton County Public Information Office says a girl died in an apartment fire Tuesday night and several others are in the hospital with injuries.

A four-unit apartment complex on the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue in Hebron caught fire at about 8:45 pm. Authorities say a four-year-old girl died, but they are unsure of the conditions of the three people hospitalized. The fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Burgum plans to appoint Wade Boeshans to District 8 House seat

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Morgan Benth
David Andahl passed away with COVID-19 in October, but still won the District 8 State House seat on election night.

News

Harvest time at Coleman Corn Maze

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Bismarck area grower Clark Coleman is finishing up his corn harvest this week. His last field to combine was this nearly 10-acre corn maze east of Bismarck.

News

Montana voters approve measure to legalize recreational marijuana for people over age 21

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
The measure allows Montanans over the age of 21 to have up to an ounce of flower or eight grams of concentrate. It also allows people to grow up to four plants on private property.

News

Voters head to polls across North Central North Dakota

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton, Grace Kraemer and Sasha Strong
Residents of Bottineau County who wanted to vote in person for the general election had to make their way to the city, as the only polling location opened its doors between 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Latest News

News

Republican Steve Daines wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Montana.

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Steve Daines wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Montana.

News

Rostad, Weppler, Anderson advance to Ward County Commission

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski and Sasha Strong
In Ward County, two incumbents and one newcomer earned a seat on the County Commission.

News

Record voter turnout in 2020 general election

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Anna Schleisman
The Secretary of State’s office says unofficially there was a record voter turnout this year.

News

South Dakota voters approve medical marijuana program, separate legalization constitutional amendment in a tight race

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
South Dakotans approved a medical marijuana program through a ballot measure Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

News

Unofficial results: Jamie Azure re-elected as Turtle Mountain Tribal Chairman

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Jamie Azure has been announced as Chairman for the Turtle Mountain Band Of Chippewa Indians.

News

Measure 2 rejected

Updated: 12 hours ago
Measure 2 has been rejected. This was constitutional measure that could change all future measures for state elections.