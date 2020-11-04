Young girl dies in Hebron apartment fire

HEBRON, N.D. - The Morton County Public Information Office says a girl died in an apartment fire Tuesday night and several others are in the hospital with injuries.

A four-unit apartment complex on the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue in Hebron caught fire at about 8:45 pm. Authorities say a four-year-old girl died, but they are unsure of the conditions of the three people hospitalized. The fire is under investigation.

