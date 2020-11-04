Williams County voters cast their ballots

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Williston has had a great voter turnout so far. 12,904 people have cast their ballots as of 4:30 p.m., compared to 12,969 total in 2016. Some people waited in line for two hours before casting their ballot. Many said they would have waited even longer if they had to because they said it is important it is to have their voices heard during this election season.

Hundreds of voters lined the sidewalks outside of the ARC; one of two polling places in Williams County. Many said the line was moving quicker than the 2016 general election.

“Wasn’t so bad, about an hour and a half. I think we waited for over two hours last time. They only had one machine that worked, but it was pretty smooth. Everybody was very cordial,” said voter Nathan Kennedy.

Some voters said they think there will be more ballots cast this year than the last general election, and they say it seems even more important now to have their voices heard.

“For many reasons. Especially for just this town. There’s a lot of stuff on the line,” said Voter Eric Quale.

