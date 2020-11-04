Advertisement

Williams County voters cast their ballots

Williams county vote
Williams county vote(KFYR-TV)
By Aleisa Tanner
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Williston has had a great voter turnout so far. 12,904 people have cast their ballots as of 4:30 p.m., compared to 12,969 total in 2016. Some people waited in line for two hours before casting their ballot.  Many said they would have waited even longer if they had to because they said it is important it is to have their voices heard during this election season.

Hundreds of voters lined the sidewalks outside of the ARC; one of two polling places in Williams County. Many said the line was moving quicker than the 2016 general election.

“Wasn’t so bad, about an hour and a half. I think we waited for over two hours last time. They only had one machine that worked, but it was pretty smooth. Everybody was very cordial,” said voter Nathan Kennedy.

Some voters said they think there will be more ballots cast this year than the last general election, and they say it seems even more important now to have their voices heard.

“For many reasons. Especially for just this town. There’s a lot of stuff on the line,” said Voter Eric Quale.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

People say social media is contributing to political divide

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

News

Trinity Catholic High School students create one-stop-site for political information

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
For many voters, this election isn’t the first time they’ve cast a ballot, but for some it is.

News

Trinity Homes in Minot experiencing COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Salling
Trinity Homes, the longterm care facility for Trinity Health in Minot, is the latest longterm care facility in the state to experience a COVID-19 outbreak.

News

Dunn County Sheriff’s Office searching for 39-year-old missing man

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office is conducting ground and aerial searches for a missing Halliday man.

Latest News

News

Bond set for Tennessee man who led police on high-speed chase

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Tennessee man is being held on a $2,500 bond after leading police on a high-speed chase Sunday afternoon.

News

People say social media is contributing to political divide

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Election day is here and people are divided.

News

Election Day flu shots in Tioga

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marcus Hendrickson
Williams County constituents planning to cast their ballots at the Tioga Community Center were able to check two items off their to-do lists Tuesday.

News

Walhalla firefighters volunteer in nursing home during staff shortage

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
Four Walhalla volunteer firefighters stepped up to provide aid at the Pembilier Nursing Center when a surge of COVID-19 cases went up over the weekend.

News

Parent company of Dakota Square, Kirkwood malls files for bankruptcy

Updated: 6 hours ago
CBL Properties, who own the Dakota Square Mall in Minot and the Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck, has officially filed for Chapter 11 voluntary bankruptcy.

News

’The Big One’ Christmas Art & Craft Fairs in Minot, Bismarck canceled

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Organizers with “The Big One” Art & Craft Fair have canceled their upcoming Christmas shows in Minot and Bismarck.