Rostad, Weppler, Anderson advance to Ward County Commission

Ward County Commission
Ward County Commission(none)
By Joe Skurzewski and Sasha Strong
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:33 AM CST
MINOT, N.D. - In Ward County, two incumbents and one newcomer earned a seat on the County Commission.

Incumbent James Rostad had a majority of the votes with more than 14,000 votes.

He was followed by another incumbent Shelly Weppler who had nearly 12,900 votes.

Challenger Howard “Bucky Anderson” came in a close third, with just over 12,300 votes.

Incumbent Alan Walter came in fourth, and former Commissioner Larry Louser came in fifth.

Each of the winning candidates spoke with Your News Leader on election night about their victories.

“I’m just so very honored and humbled to be reelected for four more years by the citizens of Ward County. It’s certainly gratifying. I will do my very best to keep representing and to make the best decisions I can,” said Rostad.

“I am very thankful for the opportunity to serve another four years. I look forward to completing and working on some of the projects that we began in the last four years,” said Weppler.

“You end up feeling relieved because you put some time in. You invested some things but You maybe get a chance to do some leading and make some decisions and you hope you make the right ones,” said Anderson.

They join John Fjeldahl and John Pietsch to round out the five Commissioners.

Commissioners are elected to four-year terms.

