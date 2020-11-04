Voters head to polls across North Central North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KMOT) - Residents of Bottineau County who wanted to vote in person for the general election had to make their way to the city, as the only polling location opened its doors between 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The city of Bottineau armory is being used as a polling location for the first time in years. Due to a poll worker shortage and concerns over safety during COVID, the armory is now serving as the only polling Location for all of Bottineau County.

Voters from across the county made their way to the armory by early Tuesday afternoon to cast their votes.

“It’s about a 20-mile drive, but we would’ve driven 200 miles,” said out-of-town voter Holly Rosel.

After having to close down three other polling locations due to a lack of volunteers, Bottineau County Auditor Lisa Herbel said that she is grateful to those who volunteered to make the single location possible.

“It’s been a challenge to get poll workers this year, I’ve had a lot of people not want to be involved, so I really appreciate my staff and the poll workers that have stepped up and helped me through this process,” said Herbel.

After having to switch to all mail in votes during the primary election, Rosel said getting to vote in person is an experience she didn’t want to miss.

Rosel said she drove from Willow City just to be able to physically cast her ballot for the presidential election.

“I just like the atmosphere, I like the electricity, I like, just the feeling of being at the polls and doing it. Plus I get to see my ballot go into the machine,” said Rosel.

The poll will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday night. According to Herbal as of Tuesday afternoon close to 3,000 ballots have already been cast through absentee ballots and vote by mail.

Polling in Burke County began at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning as voters lined up outside the county courthouse in Bowbells.

The county sent out 870 mail-in and absentee ballots this election season and have gotten back 810.

The mail-in voter response was record setting for the county.

In addition to those numbers, the county is also expecting large in-person voter turnout.

“Our voter number is about 1170 so we could potentially have 300 in-person voters, which a very good turnout for Burke County also,” said Jeanie Jensen, County Auditor.

Jensen said she is expecting steady line of in person voting all day.

In Minot more than 6,500 voters cast ballots early, but many are still lining up at the polls to vote on election day.

A number of residents who waited until election day were first-time voters.

“Now that I’ve done it’s kind of nice to just get it off my shoulders in a way,” said Grayce Woods, one voter.

Many of them said they were looking forward to visiting the polls in person. “I just wanted to do it in person. It felt more trusting,” said Ragen, another voter.

Election workers say they were not sure how many residents would turn up to vote on election day since roughly 90% of the absentee ballots requested had been returned, but are excited that first-time voters are still getting the experience of going to the polls in spite of COVID.

“We love that people who have never voted before are voting now. That’s great,” said Nicole Warath, Election Director.

First-timers said it’s a day they will never forget.

“Just to know that I’m practicing my rights which is really cool I’m going to school to be a teacher right now so it’s something that I now feel a desire to implement in my students,” said Woods.

In-person voting Tuesday morning began in Kenmare at 9:00 a.m. at the City Hall building.

During the early lunchtime hour, voters were able to get set up to vote right away.

There was little to no wait time for voters and large amounts of spacing for social distancing.

Many voters said the process was easy and that they enjoy voting in person.

“I wanted to vote in-person because of the concern of mail-in ballots and to make sure my vote counted,” said Kenmare resident, Ronda Heid.

“It was really easy, you just walk right in. They look at your card and give you a ballot. You can choose where you want to sit. There is plenty of space,” said Kenmare resident, Krysia Traffie.

“It went real, real fast. There wasn’t a big crowd in there today. I was 228, so there is good turnout so far,” said a Kenmare resident.

Election workers said they do expect voter traffic to pick up later in the afternoon when residents get off work.

Voters gathered at the Pierce County courthouse in Rugby to cast their vote in person. While the County switched to a vote by mail in county in 2014, election leaders said they were able to provide one polling location even during COVID-19.

According to Auditor/Treasurer Karin Fursather the number of in person voters has decreased since 2014.

After opening the polls this morning at 7 a.m. she said they did see a rush of voters and more continued to come in through the afternoon.

She said that as of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon voting staff had processed just under 1,600 absentee ballots out of 1,700 sent out.

“I think the turnout might be more this time around than it was four years ago though. I think four years ago we have 2,125 people that voted so we might top that this time,” said Fursather.

Fursather said as of 1:30 p.m. more than 290 voters had come to vote in person.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.