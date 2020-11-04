Update to COVID testing process at Trinity Homes amid outbreak

MINOT, N.D. – On Tuesday, Nov. 3, Trinity Health revealed that its long-term care facility, Trinity Homes, is in the midst of a COVID outbreak.

At a joint press conference with First District Health Unit, Trinity said that as of Tuesday morning, 72 residents and 90 staff members were considered to be active with the virus.

The facility has undergone multiple testing events, the most recent on Tuesday.

While those results are still pending, the last testing event did find more positive cases.

“They have been going through 15,16, 17 rounds of testing. Every week they are doing testing now, and the latest number of test results came back in that they have a number of residents and staff that tested positive,” said Randy Schwan, Trinity Health Vice President.

The next mass COVID-19 test dates at Trinity Homes are Nov. 6, 10, 13.

In lieu of the outbreak, visitor restrictions have been in place since early October, with in-person visitation not allowed. However, they do online virtual visits.

Your News Leader will continue following this story and will keep you updated.

