Unofficial results: Jamie Azure re-elected as Turtle Mountain Tribal Chairman

Jamie Azure
Jamie Azure(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:08 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Jamie Azure has been announced as Chairman for the Turtle Mountain Band Of Chippewa Indians.

Unofficial results indicate that Jamie Azure received 1,818 votes across the tribe’s four districts. Challenger Ross Zaste received 914 votes.

Azure has been a part of tribal politics since 2016 when he was elected as a member of the tribal council.

A year later he was appointed chairman by other council members. This adds on to Azure’s already unique three-year tenure. He says he wants to continue to advance the tribe through current developments and progress within the community that have taken place since resetting the tribal government foundations back in 2017.

Newcomer Zaste beat out six other candidates to move on to the primaries back in October. A local business owner, he has served on the Turtle Mountain school board since last year and said it has been a life goal of his to get involved in tribal politics. He said along with community development, he’ll focus on tribal operations, cultural revitalization, an open-door policy for those in power, and better transparency for leaders.

