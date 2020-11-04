Advertisement

Timeline from election day to inauguration

Election Timeline
Election Timeline(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. - In the United States, knowing the results of an election that night or following day is new phenomena.

Elections in the 1800s and 1900s took a lot longer than just one day.

However, no matter how early or late you find out the results of the election, the US constitution and national laws lay out a specific timeline of how the electoral college works and how your vote is counted.

Nov. 3 was the general election. It is set by law for the Tuesday after the first Monday in November. Voters cast a single vote for a joint ticket for president and vice president. Voters are voting for the electors committed to support those candidates.

The day after the election, state count and certify popular vote results according to their state procedures. after the votes are counted, the state governor prepares the certificate of ascertainment which shows the number of actual votes received for the candidates and the names of the electors for them.

In 2016, that document was signed and certified by then Gov. Jack Dalrymple 10 days after the general election.

Dec. 8 is the Safe Harbor Deadline. Candidates can contest election results in any state before this date. On this day, if the state has gone through all of the procedures within a contest, the results are considered conclusive.

The Monday after the second Wednesday in December, the electors meet and vote. The electors vote by paper ballot.

On the Jan. 6, the Senate and House of Representatives assemble at the Capitol to count the electoral votes and declare the results. After finalized, the vice president announces the results.

On the Jan. 20, the president and vice president are inaugurated. This date has been set since 1937. The vice president takes the oath, first then the president.

