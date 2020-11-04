The Cystic Fibrosis Association Turkey Trot to be held on Thanksgiving Day, but with some COVID changes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The 31st annual Cystic Fibrosis Association Turkey Trot will be held on Thanksgiving Day, but with some COVID-related changes.

Typically about 2,000 people line up behind the starting line for either the 5 kilometer race, the 10k or the un-timed walk, but this year the start times will be staggered. All registrations will take place online, and you can pick up informational packets at the CFA office the entire week before Thanksgiving. All of the staff and volunteers on the course will be wearing masks.

However, the CFA development director said there’re no firm expectations of this for the runners, but they will follow whatever the guidelines may be for Burleigh and Morton counties at the time.

“The course will be open for about two hours and they’ll be suggested start times. You’ll get out of your car with your family, go up to the starting line, go and they will reduced congestion on the course and at the starting line,” said Pam Thompson, Cystic Fibrosis Association of North Dakota Development Director.

The organization is hosting a virtual race as well.

Those participants will be eligible for awards as long as their times are recorded by noon on the day of the race.

CFA officials said all funds raised stay in North Dakota and helps people with Cystic Fibrosis pay for things like medication and for travel to medical appointments.

For more information about the race got to: https://www.cfand.org/

