State Swimming and Diving meet moved to Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The NDHSAA Board of Directors approved site changes to the 2020 NDHSAA Girls Swimming and Diving State Meet on Saturday, Nov. 14.

The swimming portion of the state meet will now be held at Bismarck State College Aquatics & Wellness Center located at 1601 Canary Avenue, Bismarck ND, 58501.

The diving portion of the meet will be held at Mandan High School located at 905 8th Ave NW, Mandan, ND 58554.

Dave Zittleman, Athletic Director at Bismarck Public Schools, is the tournament manager.

The state meet remains a one-day meet (timed/scored finals in all events). Masks will be required for all coaches, participants and workers. There will be two sessions of swimming and one session of diving. Attendance at this event will be limited. Tickets will be distributed to participating member schools for distribution.

(courtesy: NDHSAA)

