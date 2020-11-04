State Auditor race: Gallion elected to second term

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - State Auditor Josh Gallion wins another term as State Auditor, defeating his Democrat-NPL challenger in Patrick Hart.

Gallion went unchallenged in the primary, despite some contention between his office and the legislature.

During the 2019 session, the legislature took steps that would’ve required Gallion’s office to seek permission to execute elements of his job. Those efforts ultimately failed.

Since then, some have commented that Gallion’s approach to the position has been about obtaining “flashy headlines,” but Gallion says his office is just focused on holding the government accountable and ensuring proper use of tax dollars.

In the summer of 2019, Gallion released an audit of the Department of Commerce that said they didn’t follow bidding laws when seeking contract work for a brand refresh. Commerce refuted the claims, and an independent investigation absolved them from any wrongdoing.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.