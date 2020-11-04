South Dakota voters approve medical marijuana program, separate legalization constitutional amendment in a tight race

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - South Dakotans approved a medical marijuana program through a ballot measure Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

As of 11:51 p.m., Yes on Initiated Measure 26 lead No votes 69%-31%.

The measure establishes a medical marijuana program by state law. Patients with a medical marijuana card will be allowed to have up to three ounces of marijuana and three plants in their home.

North Dakota Division of Medical Marijuana leaders say they’re ready to help our neighbors to the south set up their system. The Peace Garden State has eight medical dispensaries and 4000 patients in the program.

Separately, Constitutional Amendment A would legalize recreational use of cannabis in South Dakota. The amendment includes a 15% tax on marijuana sales.

As of 11:51 p.m., Yes on Constitutional Measure A lead No votes 53%-47%.

