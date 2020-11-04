Advertisement

Republicans continue to dominate North Dakota legislature

Legislative Changes
Legislative Changes(KFYR-TV)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Republicans across the state had some big wins in the state legislature on Election Day.

This doesn’t necessarily come as a surprise to many, but there were some key seats previously held by Democrats in the House of Representatives and the Senate, that were flipped Tuesday night.

Prior to Election Day, Republicans had control of 37 of the 47 seats in the state Senate. Of the 10 seats Democrats controlled, four of those were up for election this year, with all Democrat incumbents running for re-election in those districts.

After results were counted, only one retained their seat, Merrill Piepkorn in District 44.

Democrats won only one seat overall in the senate last night, totaling 7 Democratic seats and 40 Republican seats heading into the 2021 session.

ND GOP Chairman Rick Berg said he’s proud of Tuesday’s outcome.

“I mean that’s my take on it. People are pleased with the work the legislature has done and the direction North Dakota is going,” said Berg.

In the House, before Tuesday’s vote, 79 of the 94 seats were occupied by Republicans. Four of the 15 Democratic-controlled seats were up for election this year. Democrats retained three of the four seats, losing a seat in District 20. In District 18, Democratic representative Corey Mock is the projected winner, but by only 19 votes. This race is flagged by the Secretary of State’s office for a potential re-count. The Republicans, barring a re-count reversal in District 18, are projected to hold 80 of the 94 seats in 2021.

“Although the results are disappointing… we will continue to hold the governor, statewide officials, and the NDGOP-controlled legislature accountable,” said Dem-NPL Party Chairwoman Kylie Oversen.

This is one of the strongest Republican turnouts in the state Senate in years, further strengthening the super majority already held by the party there.

This also maintains the Republican trifecta, where one party holds control of the Governor’s office, and majorities in both state legislative chambers.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

AG says Gov. Burgum can’t make an appointment for District 8 House

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
David Andahl won a District 8 State House seat on election night, despite passing away from COVID-19 in early October.

News

Hebron neighbors tried to rescue 4-year-old trapped in fire

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
An overnight fire in Hebron claimed the life of a child, and sent two others to the hospital.

VOD Recording

Evening weather 11-4-2020

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Local news, weather, and sports.

VOD Recording

North Dakota sunflower harvest well ahead of last year

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Local news, weather, and sports.

Latest News

News

Money markets across globe react to U.S. election

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Money markets across the globe are reacting to the U.S. election.

News

Minot medical leaders discuss strain COVID is putting on healthcare response

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Tuesday afternoon leadership at Trinity health along with other medical experts addressed staff and bed shortages.

News

The Cystic Fibrosis Association Turkey Trot to be held on Thanksgiving Day, but with some COVID changes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
The 31st annual Cystic Fibrosis Association Turkey Trot will be held on Thanksgiving Day, but with some COVID-related changes.

News

Pedestrian killed in crash Tuesday in Minot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
MINOT, N.D. – A 91-year-old man died after being struck by a pickup truck Tuesday morning in Minot, according to Minot Police.Investigators said the victim was crossing the street near the 800 block of 6th Street SW shortly after 11 a.m., and stopped in the middle of the roadway.Police said a pickup driven by a 51-year-old man was headed southbound going over the crest of the hill.Investigators said the driver was unable to stop and struck the victim while he was standing in the southbound lane.Police said the victim later died at Trinity Hospital due to his injuries.Police said that, after consulting with the Ward County State’s Attorney’s office, there are no pending criminal charges at this time.

News

Timeline from election day to inauguration

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
In the United States, knowing the results of an election that night or following day is new phenomena.

News

Update to COVID testing process at Trinity Homes amid outbreak

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
On Tuesday, Nov. 3, Trinity Health revealed that its long-term care facility, Trinity Homes, is in the midst of a COVID outbreak.