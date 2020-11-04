Republicans continue to dominate North Dakota legislature

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Republicans across the state had some big wins in the state legislature on Election Day.

This doesn’t necessarily come as a surprise to many, but there were some key seats previously held by Democrats in the House of Representatives and the Senate, that were flipped Tuesday night.

Prior to Election Day, Republicans had control of 37 of the 47 seats in the state Senate. Of the 10 seats Democrats controlled, four of those were up for election this year, with all Democrat incumbents running for re-election in those districts.

After results were counted, only one retained their seat, Merrill Piepkorn in District 44.

Democrats won only one seat overall in the senate last night, totaling 7 Democratic seats and 40 Republican seats heading into the 2021 session.

ND GOP Chairman Rick Berg said he’s proud of Tuesday’s outcome.

“I mean that’s my take on it. People are pleased with the work the legislature has done and the direction North Dakota is going,” said Berg.

In the House, before Tuesday’s vote, 79 of the 94 seats were occupied by Republicans. Four of the 15 Democratic-controlled seats were up for election this year. Democrats retained three of the four seats, losing a seat in District 20. In District 18, Democratic representative Corey Mock is the projected winner, but by only 19 votes. This race is flagged by the Secretary of State’s office for a potential re-count. The Republicans, barring a re-count reversal in District 18, are projected to hold 80 of the 94 seats in 2021.

“Although the results are disappointing… we will continue to hold the governor, statewide officials, and the NDGOP-controlled legislature accountable,” said Dem-NPL Party Chairwoman Kylie Oversen.

This is one of the strongest Republican turnouts in the state Senate in years, further strengthening the super majority already held by the party there.

This also maintains the Republican trifecta, where one party holds control of the Governor’s office, and majorities in both state legislative chambers.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.