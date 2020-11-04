Republican Thomas Beadle secures State Treasurer seat

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the first time in 15 years, there’s a new State Treasurer in North Dakota.

Republican Thomas Beadle secured the seat despite not receiving the outgoing State Treasurer’s endorsement and voting to remove the office as an elected position in 2017.

Beadle has served as a State Representative in District 27 since 2011 and said he plans on focusing on fiscal transparency, technological advances, and limited spending while in office.

