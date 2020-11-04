Record voter turnout in 2020 general election

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Secretary of State’s office’s unofficial count shows there was a record voter turnout this year, with 363,357 North Dakotans casting ballots as of Tuesday evening. That’s about 13,412 votes than in the 2016 general election.

The SOS office shows more than half of the votes cast this year were by absentee, at 184,565 and 87,823 North Dakotans cast votes early, accounting for 24% of the overall votes. Together, that’s 75% of the votes coming in before election day.

Another 90.969 votes came in Tuesday, rounding out this year’s record votes.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.