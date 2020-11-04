Preschool students vote on candy for election day

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Kids at Merry-Go-Round Preschool got to participate in their own election day this week, just like their parents.

However, they weren’t voting on presidential candidates, but flavors of candy.

The students were given two flavor choices to vote on, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups or Starburst.

The class had a debate on the virtues of the two candies, comparing the pros and cons of each one.

For example, students recognized that by voting for Reese’s cups, they only got two candies, but with Starburst, they got more.

After the debate, students took their ballots to the polls and voted privately on which flavor they thought was the best. Teachers said Starburst won in a landslide.

“We talk about how, you know it’s okay to have different votes. We can get along and still be friends with people who vote differently than we do. You know we just make the choice that best for us,” said Merry-Go-Round Preschool owner and operator Jo Wilson.

Nine students voted for Starburst and two voted for Reese’s cups.

After the Starburst winner was announced, each student got to take some home to enjoy.

