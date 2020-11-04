ND National Guard recruiting stays on track through pandemic

MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota’s National Guard wraps up the recruiting year in September. In Minot they reached their goals for the year despite the coronavirus outbreak.

Sgt. Kailin Millang is finishing up his first year of recruiting for the North Dakota National Guard, despite new challenges.

“A lot of people in my area saw the pandemic as an opportunity. A lot of people didn’t think there’d be much going on during the summer anyways along with the state fair and what not. So they saw the National Guard as an opportunity to get out, do something, help serve their community,” said Millang.

The National Guard trains to support the country and community. A couple month’s into Millang’s tour the coronavirus outbreak changed the playbook.

“It’s a lot of virtual conferences, meetings, and of course we adhere to all of the social distancing practices with masks, and doing a lot of stuff online,” said Staff Sgt, James Kenney.

He said they achieved their goals this year, and are looking forward to the next round.

“This year I’d like to stay optimistic and hopeful that things will go well. We’re having to explore different avenues due to the current challenges going on, but I’m confident we’ll be ok,” said Millang.

Company C, 2nd Battalion, 285th Aviation Regiment is scheduled to deploy to the Capitol this month, one of the missions supported by Millang’s work.

If you have any questions about the Guard you can look them up online or call 701-580-4752.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.