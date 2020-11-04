Money markets across globe react to U.S. election

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Money markets across the globe are reacting to the U.S. election. Here in the U.S., Wall Street made gains. Meanwhile, Mexico and Asia are experiencing volatility as we await the outcome of the vote count.

The DOW, S&P 500 and NASDAQ rallied at market open despite the close election. Asian markets and Mexico took a hit Tuesday night as President Donald Trump seemed to lead in the polls. While they’ve recovered, the reactions show how integral the U.S. election outcome is to the rest of the world.

U.S. stocks were higher at the start of trade Wednesday despite the presidential election uncertainty.

“Even though we’ve got uncertainty, the market is still reacting extremely positively. Most people would’ve thought it would’ve been the opposite way around. But, we’ve got some light at the end of this election cycle tunnel. I think people are happy about that,” said David Wald, Securian Financial Services.

As votes poured in Tuesday night and Trump seemed to be making headway, Asian markets wavered.

“A Trump win, again, puts the pressure back on China. Where they had been taking advantage of the United States prior to his administration with the software stealing along with trade practices always favoring them and not the U.S.-- and other countries as well. So, that’s why the initial break in the Asian markets,” said Eugene Graner, Heartland Investor Services Inc.

The Mexican peso took a hit on election night as well, as the president gained Texas and Florida.

“A lot of volatility was seen in the currencies overnight. The Mexican peso also took a substantial dive, but it recovered with the stock market. If you look at what the peso was doing, it was down right alongside the stock market-- only much more. And then, recovered with the stock market,” said Graner.

Though both Mexican and Asian markets have recovered losses so far, experts say they could remain sensitive to election results. Wald and Graner both say regardless of who wins the presidency, the House will likely stay with the Democrats and the Senate will likely stay with the Republicans. They say this creates a balance of power in government, which markets tend to favor.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.