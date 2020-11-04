Advertisement

Minot medical leaders discuss strain COVID is putting on healthcare response

(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Tuesday afternoon leadership at Trinity health along with other medical experts addressed staff and bed shortages.

Normally when there’s an overflow of patients at Trinity Health’s Emergency Room, they will call around to larger hospitals that have the same capabilities and ask them to accept patients.

But that was not an option Monday.

“We found no other hospital could take or care for our patients,” said Trinity Health Emergency Trauma Center Director Jeffrey Sather.

Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Casmiar Nwaigwe said COVID patients both old and new are taking a toll on the hospital’s capabilities.

“The people who are in the hospital spend months on ventilators. Even when they are not on the ventilator, they spend months in the hospital ward requiring oxygen,” said Nwaigwe.

Sather reminded the public that in addition to the surge in COVID patients, they must still treat patients visiting the ER who don’t have the virus.

“We still have people who have heart problems which is the number one killer, and cancers which is the number two killer and now COVID which has become the number three killer,” said Sather.

Sather also said it’s not just about a physical bed to lay patients in, but it’s also about having the medical staff available to care for a patient at the level they need.

“The general population doesn’t realize the struggles that healthcare workers are going through unless you or your family are one of those patients getting transferred across the state 300 or more miles or laying on an ER gurney rather than a hospital bed for 24 hours or more,” said Sather.

Leadership thanked healthcare heroes for all their hard work and said they are striving to provide the best care that they can with the resources they have.

Reps from Trinity Health and First District Health Unit also encourage the public to take every precaution to slow the community spread of the virus.

