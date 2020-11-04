Advertisement

Harvest time at Coleman Corn Maze

Coleman Corn Maze
Coleman Corn Maze(KFYR)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. - Bismarck area grower Clark Coleman is finishing up his corn harvest this week. His last field to combine was this nearly 10-acre corn maze east of Bismarck.

The Colemans opened Coleman Corn Maze for the first time this fall near Buckstop Junction.

Weather forced them to close the corn maze earlier than planned this year, but Clark says they’ll do it again next year and they’ve already started thinking about how to make it even better.

We’ve already been thinking about doing a contest to pick a new design for next year. We might add a sweet corn patch, and some pick your own pumpkins. We’ve brainstorming how to make it a better experience for next year,” said Coleman.

Follow Coleman Corn Maze on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on next year’s schedule.

