Gov. Burgum plans to appoint Wade Boeshans to District 8 House seat

District 8
District 8(KFYR)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - David Andahl passed away with COVID-19 in October, but still won the District 8 State House seat on election night.

Gov. Doug Burgum has announced he plans to appoint Wade Boeshans to fill that seat, citing that North Dakota’s constitution allows him to make an appointment to any vacant office if there’s no other law preventing him to do so.

In a statement, Burgum said, “The only legal and constitutionally viable way to fill the District 8 seat is through gubernatorial appointment.”

Past opinions by Secretary of State Al Jaeger and Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem have stated that Andahl’s win creates a vacant seat that could either be filled by a State Republican Party appointment, or through a special election petitioned by voters.

The Attorney General says he’s going to review his opinion and the Secretary of State has no comment yet.

If Burgum’s appointment stands, Boeshans, who chairs the Lignite Energy Council, would be sworn in in early December.

