Armstrong wins reelection to U.S. House in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Rep. Kelly Armstrong won the U.S. House seat once again and serve two more years as North Dakota’s sole representative.

After serving six years in the State Senate, Armstrong won a seat in the U.S. House in 2018. And had to adjust to working with a mostly-Republican state Senate to a mostly-Democratic House.

In Armstrong’s first term, he had a committee voice on the Mueller investigation, voted against Impeachment, and partook for Coronavirus relief aid packages.

He defeated his Democratic-NPL challenger in Zach Raknerud of Minot and Fargo’s Libertarian candidate Steven Peterson.

Raknerud doesn’t have a long political resume, but his exposure has increased over the years, by running for the state House in 2018 and partaking in the George Floyd protests earlier this year.

He advocated for health care and installing elections dividends, where individuals are given money to contribute to any campaign they like. He said this would balance out the voices in election season.

“The policies aren’t far-left. They’re actually extremely moderate. This nation and its priorities have drifted so far away from the bottom lines of working families, that it may by the casual observance look far left, but it’s really not,” Raknerud recently said.

Steven Peterson was running as a Libertarian, but he says he’s more of an “independent,” and says his policies are more centrist than they seem.

Peterson is a former bounty hunter, and more recently has been a lobbyist within the state Capitol; most notably for medicinal marijuana.

While lobbying has its connotation, Peterson said he’s contributed nearly nothing to any lawmaker or candidate during his time.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.