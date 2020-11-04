Advertisement

Armstrong wins reelection to U.S. House in North Dakota

Kelly Armstrong
Kelly Armstrong(KFYR-TV)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Rep. Kelly Armstrong won the U.S. House seat once again and serve two more years as North Dakota’s sole representative.

After serving six years in the State Senate, Armstrong won a seat in the U.S. House in 2018. And had to adjust to working with a mostly-Republican state Senate to a mostly-Democratic House.

In Armstrong’s first term, he had a committee voice on the Mueller investigation, voted against Impeachment, and partook for Coronavirus relief aid packages.

He defeated his Democratic-NPL challenger in Zach Raknerud of Minot and Fargo’s Libertarian candidate Steven Peterson.

Raknerud doesn’t have a long political resume, but his exposure has increased over the years, by running for the state House in 2018 and partaking in the George Floyd protests earlier this year.

He advocated for health care and installing elections dividends, where individuals are given money to contribute to any campaign they like. He said this would balance out the voices in election season.

“The policies aren’t far-left. They’re actually extremely moderate. This nation and its priorities have drifted so far away from the bottom lines of working families, that it may by the casual observance look far left, but it’s really not,” Raknerud recently said.

Steven Peterson was running as a Libertarian, but he says he’s more of an “independent,” and says his policies are more centrist than they seem.

Peterson is a former bounty hunter, and more recently has been a lobbyist within the state Capitol; most notably for medicinal marijuana.

While lobbying has its connotation, Peterson said he’s contributed nearly nothing to any lawmaker or candidate during his time.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trump wins race in North Dakota

Updated: 14 minutes ago
President Donald Trump wins reelection vote in North Dakota.

News

Republican Doug Burgum wins reelection for governor in North Dakota

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Doug Burgum wins reelection for governor in North Dakota.

VOD Recording

Trinity Catholic High School students create one-stop-site for political information

Updated: 2 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

People say social media is contributing to political divide

Updated: 2 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

Latest News

News

Williams County voters cast their ballots

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
Williston has had a great voter turnout so far.

News

Trinity Catholic High School students create one-stop-site for political information

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
For many voters, this election isn’t the first time they’ve cast a ballot, but for some it is.

News

Trinity Homes in Minot experiencing COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By John Salling
Trinity Homes, the longterm care facility for Trinity Health in Minot, is the latest longterm care facility in the state to experience a COVID-19 outbreak.

News

UPDATE: Missing Halliday man found dead

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office is conducting ground and aerial searches for a missing Halliday man.

News

Bond set for Tennessee man who led police on high-speed chase

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Tennessee man is being held on a $2,500 bond after leading police on a high-speed chase Sunday afternoon.

News

People say social media is contributing to political divide

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Election day is here and people are divided.