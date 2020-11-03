Walhalla firefighters volunteer in nursing home during staff shortage

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Four Walhalla volunteer firefighters stepped up to provide aid at the Pembilier Nursing Center when a surge of COVID-19 cases went up over the weekend.

On Saturday, the nursing home had a surge of seven residents test positive for the virus.

Staff were in a rush to move the residents to the isolation wing, but didn’t have enough help to do so.

“We had to move 14 rooms and exchange belongings, furniture, everything. And, with our limited staff we knew we couldn’t do it,” said Heather Duerre, Spiritual coordinator for the Pembilier Nursing Center.

The nursing home put out a call for help, and the Walhalla Fire Department responded.

“They came into the nursing home knowing the risks, they were all suited up in the appropriate PPE, and they got the job done as quickly as possible. And I have to say without them, I’m not sure if we would have be able to get it done with our limited staff,” said Duerre.

The four firefighters worked throughout the weekend to move residents and their belongings.

“I asked Jason Berg, a firefighter, ‘What do you think makes the firemen do that?’ You know, we put out this call and they showed up and he said, ‘Well, that’s just what we do in a small community. If there is someone who needs help, we step up and we help them,’” said Duerre.

Durre said the care center is grateful for the volunteers in the community that are willing to step up in a time of need.

“The community is here for each other and that we’re supporting one another and we are going to fight this together,” said Duerre.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.