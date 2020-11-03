Update to Minot, First District employees impacted by COVID-19

MINOT, N.D. – Leadership with First District Health Unit and the City of Minot gave an update Monday night on how many employees are COVID positive or quarantining.

Lisa Clute with First Distinct said she has 11 staff members who are positive, isolating or quarantining.

Interim City Manager David Lakefield said there were 16 current positive city employees as of Monday.

He also said 36 employees are either close contacts or quarantining.

Mayor Shaun Sipma reminded the council those numbers may have very well already changed.

“To once again reiterate and emphasize it’s a snapshot from noon today, and that has even changed from noon today,” said Sipma.

According to Lakefield roughly eight or nine percent of the city’s workforce is currently impacted by the virus.

The city and First District will brief the public on the current COVID response Tuesday at noon at Minot City Hall.

