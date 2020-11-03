Advertisement

Turtle Lake Vote Center closed Tuesday due to staffing issues

Your Election Leader
Your Election Leader(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TURTLE LAKE, N.D. – The Turtle Lake Vote Center will not be operational Tuesday due to staffing shortages, according to a post on the McLean County Facebook page.

The post indicates that voters can still cast ballots on Election Day at the Garrison Vote Center or Washburn Vote Center.

Both locations will be open for voting 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

