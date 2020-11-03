Turtle Lake Vote Center closed Tuesday due to staffing issues

TURTLE LAKE, N.D. – The Turtle Lake Vote Center will not be operational Tuesday due to staffing shortages, according to a post on the McLean County Facebook page.

The post indicates that voters can still cast ballots on Election Day at the Garrison Vote Center or Washburn Vote Center.

Both locations will be open for voting 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

