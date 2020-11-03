Advertisement

Tuesday: 15.7% daily rate; 7,997 tests, 1198 positive, 15 deaths

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update(KFYR-TV)
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 15.7%* Tuesday. There are 215 currently hospitalized (+0 change) with 28 ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 7,997 tests, 1198 were positive. There were 15 new deaths (555 total). 8,396 active cases.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 15.0%.

COVID-19 Test Results  The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

7,997 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

892,557 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

1,198 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

47,187 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

15.72% – Daily Positivity Rate**

8,396 Total Active Cases

-44 Individuals from yesterday

1,201 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (755 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

38,236 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

215 – Currently Hospitalized

+0 - Individuals from yesterday

15 – New Deaths*** (555 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

· Man in his 50s from Benson County.

· Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.

· Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.

· Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.

· Woman in her 80s from Cass County.

· Man in his 70s from Dickey County

· Man in his 80s from LaMoure County.

· Woman in her 80s from Pierce County.

· Man in his 80s from Rolette County.

· Man in his 90s from Stark County.

· Man in his 90s from Towner County.

· Woman in her 80s from Towner County.

· Man in his 80s from Ward County.

· Man in his 80s from Ward County.

· Man in his 90s from Wells County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Adams County - 6

· Barnes County - 11

· Benson County – 2

· Bottineau County - 1

· Bowman County – 1

· Burke County - 5

· Burleigh County - 146

· Cass County - 176

· Cavalier County - 19

· Dickey County – 11

· Divide County – 3

· Dunn County – 2

· Eddy County – 2

· Foster County - 10

· Grand Forks County - 218

· Grant County - 1

· Griggs County - 2

· Kidder County - 2

· LaMoure County - 4

· McHenry County – 8

· McIntosh County - 1

· McKenzie County - 15

· McLean County - 13

· Mercer County - 5

· Morton County - 42

· Mountrail County - 14

· Nelson County - 4

· Pembina County - 11

· Pierce County - 4

· Ramsey County - 6

· Ransom County - 21

· Richland County - 18

· Rolette County – 41

· Sargent County - 2

· Sioux County - 13

· Stark County – 13

· Steele County - 3

· Stutsman County - 86

· Towner County - 4

· Traill County - 13

· Walsh County - 25

· Ward County - 182

· Wells County - 6

· Williams County - 26

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. There is a lag in the time deaths are reported to the NDDoH. **** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

