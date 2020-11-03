Trinity Homes in Minot experiencing COVID-19 outbreak

MINOT, N.D. – Trinity Homes, the longterm care facility for Trinity Health in Minot, is the latest longterm care facility in the state to experience a COVID-19 outbreak.

Trinity Health and First District Health Unit held a press conference Tuesday updating the Minot area on the local response and the outbreak.

In the update, staff with Trinity said that Trinity Homes has 72 active residents, and 90 active staff, as of Tuesday morning. Trinity announced stricter rules for visiting residents until these numbers drop back down.

“It speaks to the upward spiral that is going on in our community. This is a mirror of that spiral, and you’ve seen it in other living facilities, and in the general community,” said Randy Schwan, Trinity Health Vice President.

Trinity Health used the press conference to also address coronavirus myths and misunderstandings.

