Trinity Catholic High School students create one-stop-site for political information

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - For many voters, this election isn’t the first time they’ve cast a ballot, but for some it is.

Students at Trinity Catholic High School in Dickinson have created a political website to help their peers make informed decisions as they exercise their right to vote for the first time.

Trinity Catholic teachers and students said they created this site to share unbiased information about the candidates, political parties, and pressing topics. They said they wanted this site to be a one-stop-site for anyone looking to become informed going into the election season.

Editing these election articles, written by her classmates, has allowed Titan 'Tics Website Editor Sunshine Diem to become informed on varying topics in the political realm.

“When you’re young, a lot of your political views are based on your parents, or your environment so this has really been a really cool opportunity for us to form our own opinions,” said Diem.

The website was created by the students in the Problems of Democracy class at Trinity Catholic High School.

They do the creating, promoting, and posting of content on the website.

“Part of their grade does come from presenting an unbiased viewpoint, so then I’m kind of the filter to make sure that nothing is going through that is really promoting one side or the other,” said Amy Grinsteinner, Trinity Catholic High School Social Studies Department chair.

Diem said in her research, something that stood out to her was how each political party opposed the other side.

“It’s not as civil as we might hope and again to Ms. G’s point how split the parties are. It really is so polar, and so it’s important to know exactly what they’re thinking to form your valid opinion and so you don’t have to come as attacking as some of the sites do,” said Diem.

Students update the website weekly.

Students in the Problems of Democracy class took a field trip to the polling sites.

While they were there, students 18 and up got the opportunity to vote and those who were underage got to learn about the voting process in North Dakota.

