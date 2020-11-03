’The Big One’ Christmas Art & Craft Fairs in Minot, Bismarck canceled
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Organizers with “The Big One” Art & Craft Fair have canceled their upcoming Christmas shows in Minot and Bismarck.
The organization had events planned Nov. 6-7 in Minot and Nov. 20-21 in Bismarck.
Organizers said they are working on putting together virtual events to give vendors the opportunity to showcase their products.
More information on upcoming potential virtual events can be found on “The Big One” website or on its Facebook page.
The 2021 event dates are:
Minot, ND SPRING April 9-10, 2021
Fargo, ND October 15-16, 2021
Crookston, MN Oct. 22-23, 2021
Minot, ND Nov. 5-6, 2021
Bismarck, ND Nov. 19-20, 2021
