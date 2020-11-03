Reported deaths in long-term care facilities are lower than last year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Less than a quarter of all deaths reported in long term care facilities are a result of COVID-19, according to the North Dakota Long Term Care Association.

As of Monday, there have been 326 COVID related deaths within long-term care facilities in North Dakota. The North Dakota Long Term Care Association has recorded 1,454 deaths in long-term care facilities.

In 2019, there were 2,332 deaths inside long-term care facilities reported to the North Dakota Long Term Care Association.

Data this year is only recorded through August, but with those numbers, 2019 only saw an additional 74 deaths in nursing homes during the same time period.

The North Dakota Long Term Care Association says there are a variety of reasons why the numbers may not seem to add up at first glance.

Seventy-eight of 79 nursing homes, 80% of basic care facilities and 73% of assistive living center’s provided the association with statistics on the number of deaths in long term care settings.

“There could be a little bit of under reporting, but I’m pretty comfortable with the data because of the vast majority of deaths in long term care setting occur more in the nursing home settings,” said Shelly Peterson, President of North Dakota Long Term Care Association.

Months like January, April, and May through August show more deaths were record in 2019 compared to the 2020 pandemic year.

“To say that we’re having far greater deaths, the data isn’t showing that at this time, it’s showing we have less people in long-term care,” said Peterson.

Peterson says long-term care numbers have decreased by more than 500 residents.

“We have probably 500 less people in long term care, with the facility closing. We’ve had much decrease in occupancy, so we have less people out there,” said Peterson.

Which she says balances out the 326 COVID related deaths.

“The less people out there trigger less deaths,” said Peterson.

As North Dakota numbers increase, Peterson says the facilities will follow suit.

“We will see corresponding numbers in long-term care facilities climb and because of our frail, at risk population, we’ll continue to see more deaths,” said Peterson.

Of the 540 overall reported deaths, high risk patients are within the age group of 80-year-old they make up 62.5% of deaths within the state.

Peterson says the nursing homes are being surveyed this week for September and October numbers.

