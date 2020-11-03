Advertisement

People say social media is contributing to political divide

By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Election day is here and people are divided. Whether you cast your vote for President Donald Trump or his challenger, Joe Biden, there’s one thing you might be able to agree on: that you don’t agree on much. People say this has been one of the most polarizing elections they’ve lived through, and there’s one thing that’s amplifying the sentiment.

Those I spoke to say it all comes down to this: the tweeting, hashtags and comments of political opinions.

Social media has become a major outlet for partisan expression. And, people say that’s one of the biggest driving forces behind today’s political divide. From riots and protests to the handling of COVID-19, people say the politicizing of events and actions has caused a divide between liberals and conservatives.

Many say this year’s election has created a growing animosity between the parties.

“It’s definitely a polarizing election. It’s sad,” said Bismarck resident Cindy Smith.

“Whether it’s Democrat or Republican, there isn’t a median ground. It’s either hard right or hard left,” said Bismarck resident David Skalicky. Many believe social media has widened the gap between people’s views, making the separation far worse.

“Beyond a shadow of a doubt, social media, tweets, Instagram, that all is huge in the polarization of the election,” Skalicky said.

“Social media is really sensationalizing a lot of stuff. Every time I go on Facebook, I see people that are good people that say things that sometimes just makes me sad,” Smith said.

When asked what it would take to close the gap, the public gave their ideas.

“Good leadership,” Skalicky said.

“People just need to stand together,” said Bismarck resident Mary Vandal.

“Try to be kind-- even in the worst situations,” Smith said.

Voters say that social media can be a useful tool for meaningful, political conversations. But, they say respect online can lead to decency in real life, regardless of ideology. Everyone I spoke to acknowledged that a political divide does exist. However, each person said they believe the country can and should come together.

