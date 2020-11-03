Advertisement

People place ‘I voted’ stickers on Susan B. Anthony’s gravesite after casting ballots

By WHAM Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHAM) - Voters visited women’s suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony’s gravesite to pay tribute to her after casting their ballots.

The renowned suffragist is buried in Rochester, New York, and people come out to honor her during each presidential election.

People placed dozens of “I voted” stickers on the headstone at Anthony’s final resting place.

This year is particularly special, as 2020 marks 200 years since Susan B. Anthony was born.

The 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, was passed 100 years ago.

Copyright 2020 WHAM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dunn County Sheriff’s Office searching for 39-year-old missing man

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office is conducting ground and aerial searches for a missing Halliday man.

News

Bond set for Tennessee man who led police on high-speed chase

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Tennessee man is being held on a $2,500 bond after leading police on a high-speed chase Sunday afternoon.

News

People say social media is contributing to political divide

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Election day is here and people are divided.

News

Election Day flu shots in Tioga

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Marcus Hendrickson
Williams County constituents planning to cast their ballots at the Tioga Community Center were able to check two items off their to-do lists Tuesday.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Eta slams into Nicaragua as Category 4 storm

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
As Eta began to make landfall there were reports of corrugated metal roofs flying off homes, trees, poles and power lines falling and rivers rising in the coastal area.

National Politics

Trump, Biden hand their fate to voters, with robust turnout

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Nearly 100 million Americans voted early, and now it falls to Election Day voters to finish the job, ending a campaign that was upended by the coronavirus and defined by tensions over who could best address it.

Coronavirus

Virus hospitalizations surge as pandemic shadows US election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Daily COVID-19 cases are rising in all but three states.

National Politics

Federal judge orders postal inspectors to sweep USPS facilities for mail-in ballots

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Chief U.S. District Judge Stanley Bastian issued the order after being presented with data showing on-time delivery of ballots sent by voters was too slow in Michigan and Wisconsin.

National

Voters swarm to the polls

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
More than 102 million pre-election ballots have been cast.

National Politics

Long lines, enthusiasm but no major problems as US votes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Problems occur every election, and Tuesday was no different. There were long lines early in the day and sporadic reports of polling places opening late.