Parent company of Dakota Square, Kirkwood malls files for bankruptcy

Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – CBL Properties, who own the Dakota Square Mall in Minot and the Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck, has officially filed for Chapter 11 voluntary bankruptcy.

There are different kinds of bankruptcy. Chapter 11 means the company should be able to maintain day-to-day operations.

In a release, CBL said that tenants, customers and partners can expect business as usual.

The company will be restructuring to better cover its debts.

