North Dakota sees record-breaking early votes

By Morgan Benth
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A record-breaking nearly 98 million Americans have already voted. And early voting records in North Dakota are being broken as well.

By 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 2, more than 265,000 ballots have already been cast in North Dakota, with more than 85,000 of those being in-person early votes. Early voting began less than two weeks ago, but it’s already a historic year.

“A big step up compared to what we’ve had in past election years,” said Burleigh County Elections Manager Erika White.

People showed up to vote early to avoid the stress of election day lines.

“I wanted to get it done and over with so we could sit and watch the election,” said Bismarck resident Sheila Peterson..

Despite a larger voting venue, masks, plexiglass shields, and social distancing between voting booths most voters said the experience of voting in person feels the same.

“It wasn’t really any different. I mean you get the ballot, you read your stuff, and you know your stuff before you come in,” said Bismarck resident Marlene Brown.

Nov. 2 was the last day to vote early and to turn in absentee ballots to county drop boxes. To find your polling place on election day, go online to vote.nd.gov and select Where to Vote.

You can either type in your driver’s license information or your address to find a voting location near you.

