New Salem man pleads not guilty to GSI charge

Bobby Hintz
Bobby Hintz(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
New Salem, N.D. (KFYR) - An 18-year-old New Salem man pleaded not guilty Monday to charges related to having sex with a 14-year-old.

A two day jury trial has been scheduled for Bobby Hintz in February.

According to Morton County Deputies, the victim stated she and Hintz had sex 10 to 15 times while they were dating between July and August.

Deputies say during one incident, the victim said Hintz choke her until she passed out and proceeded to have sex with her.

Hintz admitted to deputies he had sex with the victim, but said all times were consensual.

Hintz is charged with gross sexual imposition.

