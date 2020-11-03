NDDOT sees rush with identification help during voting season

MINOT, N.D. – Leadership with the North Dakota Department of Transportation said they have helped a record number of patrons get the identification they need to vote.

After having to switch to appointment only to follow the state’s Smart Restart guidelines, officials said they have been able to streamline the process and make it easier to provide services.

Leaders at the DOT said the month of October saw a record-setting rise in license cards printed across the state with almost 25,000 licenses being processed.

That’s an increase from the 20,000 to 21,000 cards printed in October of last year, and they said it is all due to the general election.

October 2020 also saw increase in address changes through the DOT going from 7,000 to 17,000 processed across the state.

The number of out-of-state license transfers also rose from an average of 1,500 a month to more than 2,400.

License Division Director Brad Schaffer said that they typically see a spike in demand at least 10 days before the election due to early voting, and thanks to the by appointment only system, they have been able to not only keep up with demand, but also speed up the process.

“That has actually allowed us to serve more people because our offices are consistent all day. And there’s no large rushes like we saw before so in October we were able to process 25,000 cards which is the most that we’ve ever processed before in a month and that’s during COVID,” said Schaffer.

Other streamlined services include North Dakota license holders being able to change their address online up to a day before elections.

License offices across the state will be open on election day, and with North Dakota being an over the counter state you can leave with a brand new license in hand.

