Minot area churches work to maintain safety and fellowship

MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota cities statewide have had to adjust their approach to handling the COVID-19 outbreak by implementing mask mandates or strategies.

One exception to these rules are religious institutions, which are taking steps of their own to keep people safe while bringing them together.

Pastors from Minot highlighted the importance these organizations play in people’s mental and emotional health during trying times.

For example, The Pursuit in Minot is breaking their congregation up across six locations for services.

“That we are helping slow the spread and doing everything we can for the public safety in that regard. We also think that part of our responsibility is to make sure that people are doing well with spiritual health and mental health, and part of that is gathering together and connecting,” said Tom Foisy, The Pursuit lead pastor.

They start with the outpost program on Nov. 8.

All churches Your News Leader spoke with said they are taking measures, ranging from spacing out pews, to recommending masks, to using hand sanitizer, and even closing off parts of their facilities.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.