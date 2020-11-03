Election Day flu shots in Tioga

TIOGA, N.D. -Williams County constituents planning to cast their ballots at the Tioga Community Center were able to check two items off their to-do lists Tuesday: vote and get a flu shot.

The Tioga Medical Center, in-partnership with Williston State College nursing students, are administering the flu vaccine Tuesday for anyone 6 months and older. There is no appointment necessary and getting the shot only requires proof of insurance and a valid photo ID. Cash or check will also be accepted.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise heading into the cold and influenza seasons, staff at the Tioga Medical Center felt this would be a perfect opportunity to target those individuals who have been putting off getting their flu shot and those who’ve been avoiding medical facilities during the pandemic.

“It’s projected to have a record number of people out to vote, so we thought why not at least get a portion of those people and make sure they’re vaccinated. Some people don’t want to come into the clinic right now and we figured if they are already willing to go out and vote, maybe they’d be willing to get a flu shot,” says Tioga Clinic Manager Shelby Dean.

Flu shots will be administered until 7:00 p.m. and participants are asked to wear a short-sleeve shirt and a face mask.

